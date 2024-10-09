Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 15,860 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 751.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 53.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $159.94 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $279.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,616,119. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

