Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 51.5% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 27.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 167.6% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

