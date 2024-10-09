Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 394,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,142,000 after buying an additional 34,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $198.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

