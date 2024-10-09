Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 935 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $42,297,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

