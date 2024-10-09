Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $228.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $229.35.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.