Streakk Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,062.99 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $58,317.15 and approximately $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00581141 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

