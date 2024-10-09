Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,265 iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- What is a support level?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.