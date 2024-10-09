Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,265 iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000.

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

