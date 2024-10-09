Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.20 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00003091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sui has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $5.20 billion and approximately $844.22 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00254771 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.95309744 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $1,026,956,520.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

