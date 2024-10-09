Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 139,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 447,800 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 357,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 49,563 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

