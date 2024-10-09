Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 2,342,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,685,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $851.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,298.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $30,783,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,552 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,097,000 after purchasing an additional 611,452 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 591,514 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 556,563 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

