SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 506,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 805,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

SunOpta Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $742.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.83.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,394,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 857,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 751,126 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 459,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Further Reading

