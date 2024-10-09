Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 10,786,042 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 6,735,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Sunrise Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05.
About Sunrise Resources
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrise Resources
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.