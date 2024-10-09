Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $18.25. Super Hi International shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 62,961 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the second quarter worth $689,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter worth $4,704,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

