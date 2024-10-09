Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $47.50. 24,953,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 82,344,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 price objective (down from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34.

Super Micro Computer last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

