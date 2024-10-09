Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Files 8-K – Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On [Insert Date], Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission details regarding its financial re

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Surf Air Mobility’s 8K filing here.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Featured Stories