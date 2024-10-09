Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $4.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,428 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $760,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EWZS opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

