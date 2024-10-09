Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 37,260 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

SGOV opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52.

