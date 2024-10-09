Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 41,802 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,802 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDRR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,088,000 after buying an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at about $3,042,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $588.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.