Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on STRO

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,293,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 281,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,022,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 132,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

STRO opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $287.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 102.06% and a negative net margin of 73.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.