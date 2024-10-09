Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.38 and last traded at $128.38. 1,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.19.

Swiss Re Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.19.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

