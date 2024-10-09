Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

