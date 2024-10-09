Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 67,177,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 78,246,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £8.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28.

About Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

