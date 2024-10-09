Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 19.23% of Sypris Solutions worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

