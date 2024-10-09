Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading 8.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 13,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 56,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Syrah Resources Trading Down 11.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company's flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

