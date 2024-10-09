Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Sysco by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.