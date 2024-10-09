Syscoin Price Hits $0.0958 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $75.95 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,754.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.10 or 0.00528516 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00072339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

