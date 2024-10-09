Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Shares Down 14.6% – Here’s What Happened

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.
Taisei Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.
Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter.
About Taisei
Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.
