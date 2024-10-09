Talbot Financial LLC Buys 10,735 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Talbot Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.