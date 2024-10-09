Talbot Financial LLC Buys 808 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.4% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,513,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.76.

Netflix stock opened at $721.76 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $725.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $678.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

