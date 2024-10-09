Tangible Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,426.24 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $66.71 million and approximately $1,426.24 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tangible has traded 95.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.46259972 USD and is up 25.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,111.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

