Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $24.27. Team shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 35,422 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 98.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Team

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Team stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Team as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

