Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 18,491,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 8,066,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

