TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 74393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

TechTarget Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.08 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. TechTarget’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

