Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 57,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.