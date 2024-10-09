Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 107.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.