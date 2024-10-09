Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

