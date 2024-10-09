Terra Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $251.69 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $251.69 million and $19.98 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

