TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $125.20 million and approximately $20.23 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,577,069 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,286,890 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

