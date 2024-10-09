Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 2.1% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 72,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 104,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $244.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $781.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.