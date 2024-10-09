Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 518,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 702,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $939,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,895 shares during the period.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

