Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases 1,203 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $21,987,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

