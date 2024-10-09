Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.19.

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

