Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.19.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

