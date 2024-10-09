Tezos Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $655.59 million and $15.38 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,026,210,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,684,293 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

