TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $184.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. Citigroup assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.13.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.96. 113,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average of $144.46. TFI International has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,094 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

