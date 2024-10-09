TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $31.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96 and a beta of 2.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

