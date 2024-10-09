The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 814786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 931,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 325,751 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after purchasing an additional 157,631 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

