The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BA opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average is $174.83. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $149.49 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.