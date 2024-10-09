The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 117.6% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $343.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.90. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

