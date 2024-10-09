The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Trimmed by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. 1,450,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,222,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

